Louise Brogan visits 10 Downing Street

Local business owner, Louise Brogan, has just returned from her visit to 10 Downing Street as part of this year’s Small Business Saturday Top 100, a campaign which shines the spotlight on local businesses to show how vitally important they are to individual communities and the UK as a whole. Louise joined other small business owners from across the UK at the special reception last week on behalf of her Social Media Consultancy, Social Bee NI, which was one of only two small businesses to be selected for this year’s Small Business Saturday’s Top 100.

Speaking about her trip to Downing Street, Louise said, “It was an absolute privilege to attend the special reception at 10 Downing Street with the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Taking part in the 100-day run-up to the event and connecting with the other businesses in the Top 100 has been a pleasure. It is especially important to remember that digital businesses are included.”

Small Business Saturday receives widespread support from local authorities across the UK, from business and from government. At the recent Downing Street reception, the small business owners were welcomed by Stephen Barclay MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Baroness Fairhead CBE, Minister of State at the Department for International Trade, Claire Perry MP, Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Caroline Nokes MP, Minister for Government Resilience and Efficiency.

Stephen Barclay MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, said: “It was great to welcome so many business owners to Number 10 to show our appreciation for the crucial contribution they make to Britain. Small businesses are vital to a thriving and competitive economy that is fit for the future, so it’s great to see that the number of small businesses in the UK has been growing in recent years.”

Category: Articles