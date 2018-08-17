Lough Erne Resort scoops coolest conference menu ever

Lough Erne Resort, in County Fermanagh, has developed a delicious way to keep conference guests cool, with the introduction of a unique ice-cream conference buffet.

The ice-cold refreshments, which include locally-made Glastry ice-cream, served with chocolate coated waffle cones and an abundance of fruit toppings and sprinkles, were introduced in response to one of Northern Ireland’s hottest summers ever.

Following the launch of the Lough Erne Resort’s cool conference catering, the high-end hotel has reported a 70% increase in bookings for the frozen treats.

Commenting on the unlikely conference menu, William Kirby, General Manager at Lough Erne Resort, said: “Conferences don’t have to be dull and neither do the menus. With the amazing weather experienced at the start of the summer, we thought this would be a fun and tasty way to keep delegates cool. The response from guests has been fantastic and we certainly plan to keep this frozen fare on offer for the foreseeable future.”

