Loganair confirms start date for Belfast City – Carlisle route

Loganair has announced it will commence its five-times weekly service from George Best Belfast City Airport to Carlisle Lake District Airport on 4th July 2019.

The airline will connect Northern Ireland with Cumbria and the Lake District, which attracts 45 million visitors each year.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “There is significant demand from both business and leisure passengers in Northern Ireland for an affordable air link to the Lake District and southern Scotland, and we are therefore delighted to welcome both a new route and a new airline.

“The route will connect the local market with major businesses in Cumbria and provide a gateway to the stunning Lake District.

“The Loganair service will accommodate affordable and convenient access to the region whilst being of strategic importance to Belfast City Airport where developing our route network remains a primary aim.”

Flights can now be booked at www.loganair.co.uk with one way fares starting at just £39.99, including taxes and charges as well as a 20kg checked baggage allowance and complimentary in-flight refreshments.

Kay Ryan, Commercial Director at Loganair said: “We’re extremely pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale linking Belfast City Airport and Carlisle Lake District.

“With journey times of less than one hour, the Lake District is a fantastic holiday destination so the schedule is designed to offer flexibility when choosing travel plans. Equally, we anticipate strong interest from passengers in Carlisle and the Scottish Borderlands eager to spend time in Northern Ireland.

“The region’s economy is also thriving, and this new route provides the opportunity to do business in Carlisle’s lucrative engineering, manufacturing and logistics industries.”

Loganair will be the first operator at Carlisle Lake District when it commences commercial flights for the first time since 1993 later this year.

The Belfast / Carlisle route will operate five flights per week (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) from 4th July 2019 in a 33 seat Saab 340 aircraft.

For more information, please visit www.loganair.co.uk