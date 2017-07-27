Lockton Belfast encourages next generation of industry professionals through a unique industry trainee scheme

Insurance Trainee hopeful Leah Holland joins Lockton Belfast Managing Partner Gary Ennis to launch Lockton’s new Insurance Trainee Scheme.

Belfast-based commercial insurance brokerage Lockton has announced an exciting opportunity for school leavers who wish to forge a career in financial services with the launch of the company’s first trainee scheme Lockton’s new Insurance Trainee Scheme.

Casting the net across Northern Ireland to recent school leavers keen to get stuck in to the professional world, Lockton is seeking four individuals to join the leading insurance brokerage at the trainee level and build a career in insurance.

Since 2006, Lockton Belfast has been part of the global Lockton brand, the world’s largest, privately owned insurance brokerage firm founded by Jack Lockton 50 years ago. The Belfast office has been trading for over 25 years and has a reputation for first class service and exceptional associates.

Lockton provides client servicing, broking, claims management and risk management from its Belfast office, which employs more than 70 staff, having doubled its workforce over the last five years.

Successful trainees can expect to be launched into the world of business this summer while they complete a comprehensive training program teaching them about the insurance industry alongside ongoing study towards professional accreditation through the Chartered Insurance Institute.

This scheme is the first of its kind for Lockton Belfast and offers a fantastic opportunity for school leavers in a climate where professional jobs are typically geared toward university graduates.

Gary Ennis, Lockton Belfast Managing Partner, shared the benefits of the scheme to successful candidates and its importance within the wider industry. “Insurance is the type of profession where individuals who thrive in their roles enter from a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines.

There is no clear path into the profession, and by introducing this excellent opportunity for school leavers, we are now opening up an additional path way to the profession which will see them receive outstanding on-the-job training as well as professional accreditation and the support and encouragement of an ambitious and highly-regarded team of professionals within the Lockton offices.

This is an excellent opportunity for school leavers who have both the desire and ambition to pursue a career in financial services which can offer fantastic long-term prospects.”

Ian Millar at Lockton Belfast described the role available for successful candidates. “The trainees will perform a wide range of roles from data collection and preparing and issuing of invoices to liaising with insurers and clients and prompting accurate resolution of account queries and monitoring and responding to management information reports. The wide range of jobs performed will give the successful candidates a broad introduction to the profession and supply them with the tools needed for a successful career moving forward.”

In addition to a very attractive starting salary the successful candidates will be offered study support, life cover, private health insurance and a generous pension. Applicants must be Educated to A level standard (classes of 2017 or 2016), display good people skills, be well-presented and have good standards of numeracy and literacy and an interest in financial services.

The Lockton Trainee Scheme is expected to receive a large number of applicants, so early application is recommended. For more information or to apply contact Bernard Rooney from Bond Search and Selection on 028 9033 9968. Applications close 4th August 2017.

