Local women ‘Accelerating’ the good news about gaming!

Three Derry women who founded Kippie CIC have won a prestigious national award, just over a year after forming their new business which explores social issues such as LGBT rights, racism and xenophobia through video gaming.

Founded in September 2017 by sisters Katherine Rowlandson and Caroline Anderson and their friend Justine Scoltock, Kippie CIC has been named as one of 50 New Radicals. Compiled by NESTA and The Observer, New Radicals is a UK-wide list of radical-thinking individuals and organisations developing creative ways of tackling society’s biggest challenges.

Commenting on the background to their award-winning idea, manager Katherine says:

“While many people perceive video gaming as being negative or a waste of time, a few years ago my sister Caroline, my friend Justine and I started thinking about the possibilities of harnessing the positive storytelling power of gaming.

As well as the technical skills involved, we thought about how game design and the logical step-by-step nature of games – where specific actions have specific consequences – could be used as a tool to help people explore issues and events in their lives, think about possible outcomes and empower people to take informed decisions.”

Following successful trial workshops exploring different exhibitions through digital gaming with young people at Void Gallery in Derry, the group decided to develop their initial idea further. Katherine contacted The People’s Accelerator Programme, a free programme focused on developing ideas for social change and innovation in communities across Northern Ireland.

The programme offers a wide range of support for any member of the community aged 18 and over to develop their idea through workshops, mentoring, networking and finally pitching to potential funders and partners.

Highlighting the support which Kippie CIC received from The People’s Accelerator Programme, Katherine says: “The People’s Accelerator Programme was a huge help to us in bringing Kippie to where it is today. The programme really showed us how to pin down and refine the essence of what it was we wanted to do, what our company was about, and what we could offer. It gave us the confidence to build a business around that and not trying to compromise what we do to win grants. The mentors on the programme introduced us to some great people and companies, some of whom we are still working with and building relationships with today.”

The People’s Accelerator Programme is an initiative by Amplify NI, powered by The Young Foundation and funded by the Big Lottery Fund.

