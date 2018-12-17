Local entrepreneurs exhibit at Ulster Bank Christmas Market

Nine small businesses from across Northern Ireland have been given the opportunity to exhibit at Ulster Bank’s annual Christmas Market event for customers and stakeholders.

Lynsey Cunningham, Ulster Bank’s Regional Director of Entrepreneurship and Richard Donnan, Ulster Bank’s Head of NI, sampling some produce at the Christmas Market hosted by the bank’s Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme in their new Belfast hub

The businesses were made up of those supported by the bank’s Accelerator programme, business banking customers or connected with the Prince’s Trust and included social enterprise, MadLug, healthy snack producers, Wold and Woodsman, and local artist, Kathryn Callaghan.

Taking place in the new home of the Accelerator programme in the bank’s Donegall Square East headquarters, the Belfast hub was transformed into a festive marketplace as Ulster Bank staff, customers and stakeholders gathered to toast 2018 and celebrate the fantastic local businesses, supported by the various teams across Ulster Bank.

Refreshments were provided by Newcastle ice-cream purveyors, Nugelato as guests welcomed the opportunity to network with the bank’s relationship teams and browse the various stalls in search of Christmas gifts and stocking fillers, all of which are locally produced.

Amongst the list of exhibitors at the market were craft-beer enthusiasts, Nightcap Beer Company, natural beauty products specialists, A Blissful Blend and expert coffee roasters, Cubist Coffee. Each of the producers brought along some samples for guests at the market to taste and enjoy before purchasing.

Ulster Bank’s Regional Director of Entrepreneurship, Lynsey Cunningham, said it was a relaxed, festive occasion but also an important reminder to support local businesses when searching for gifts this Christmas.

“Visiting a seasonal market is now a key component of Christmas celebrations and while continental produce may be more synonymous with the festivities, we wanted to show our customers and stakeholders the fantastic range of food, drink and other craft products being made here in Northern Ireland with support from our teams across the business.

“Encouraging entrepreneurship has been a key focus for Ulster Bank throughout 2018 and with our new Belfast hub open, we hope this will continue into 2019 and beyond. I’d like to thank everyone who attended the Christmas market and wish all of our entrepreneurs, customers and friends a very happy Christmas.”

To find out more about the work of Ulster Bank’s Accelerator Programme or to arrange a tour of the Belfast hub, visit www.ulsterbank.co.uk/accelerator