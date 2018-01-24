Local businesses people urged to get set for final GDPR countdown – 85 working days to go! VIDEO REPORT

| January 24, 2018

Brightwater from SmartVideo on Vimeo.

Around 60 people from marketing, legal and HR sectors attended a GDPR seminar in The Europa Hotel, Belfast organised by leading recruitment consultancy Brightwater.

Keynote speaker was Ken Macdonald, Head of ICO (the Information Commissioner’s Office) Regions.

For more information on GDPR and its relevance to your organisation click here.

Share
+1
Share

Category: Articles, BusinessFirst TV

Comments are closed.

«
»

Thanks for visiting. You can register here for your complimentary, fully-interactive Business First Digital Magazine.

Interactive -  your Digital Business First is iPad & Tablet ready.

We do not utilise your email address for any other purpose.

You have Successfully Subscribed! An email is sent to you with a link. Kindly click on the link to confirm your email address. Thanks, Gavin Walker, Publisher

Your interactive Business First Digital will be sent directly to your iPad/Tablet inbox