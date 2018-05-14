Local agri-science inventors shortlisted for Invent 2018 award

The semi-finalists in this year’s Invent 2018 Awards have been announced, including four budding agri industry inventors who will compete in the agri-science category sponsored by global technology company, Fujitsu.

The Invent Awards, run by Connect at Catalyst Inc, aim to find the most imaginative local inventions with the greatest commercial potential. Successful entrants compete against each other for a share of a £33,000 prize fund to help develop their inventions.

The agri-science shortlist includes; Agri Speed, creator of a hydraulically integrated bale handler which aims to provide a faster, safer and smoother process; Gashound, inventor of an alarm system that alerts farmers and operators if gas is present in the area; Bustaseed which has designed re-useable tip-out propagation trays, and Crafted Equestrian, designer of an girth which prevents injury to the horse through a unique pressure relieving system.

These four businesses will now pitch their inventions against one another live on stage at the Invent 2018 Awards semi-final on the 23rd May at Belfast Waterfront as they compete for a finalist spot.

Congratulating the semi-finalists, Sinéad Dillon, Principal Consultant at Fujitsu, said: “We are delighted to see such promising, creative inventions from this year’s entrepreneurs in the agri-science category. Each year Invent showcases Northern Ireland’s finest ideas, concepts and solutions that tackle pressing issues across industry, and this year is no different. ICT and digital innovation plays a key role when it comes to solution and product development, and we are impressed at how technology has been integrated into this year’s ideas. Congratulations to the four creative agri-entrepreneurs and best of luck going forward! We can’t wait to see how the competition unfolds.”

