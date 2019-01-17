Litter, camera…action – Bangor’s Seabins hit prime-time TV on One Show

The recent installation of Northern Ireland’s very first Seabin has caught the headlines once again as BBC’s The One Show is set to visit Bangor today and see the bin in action.

This initiative will help keep the coasts around Northern Ireland healthy in the fight against the eight million pieces of plastic that find their way into our oceans daily, making the sea a cleaner and safer place for both residents and local marine wildlife.

Jodie McAneaney from Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful comments: “A huge well done to Ards and North Down Council who are continuing to take pioneering steps to eradicate litter and raise awareness of these crucial environmental issues. It is fantastic to have a visit from The One Show to highlight the very real problem we have with litter and support our efforts to keep Northern Ireland beautiful.”

This project is one of many to be paid for by the Council’s Recycling Community Investment Fund, established from money saved by residents engaging with Ards and North Down Borough Council’s recycling scheme. Over the past four years residents have saved almost £15M in landfill costs through improved recycling engagement.

Seabins can collect up to half a ton of debris each year and have the potential to collect a percentage of oils and pollutants floating on the water surface.

For information on how to get involved with anti-litter activities in your area, visit www.keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org