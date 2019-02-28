Liberty London lists premium rapeseed oil from Broighter Gold

Liberty London, the luxury and iconic department store in the capital’s Regent Street, has launched four original rapeseed oils created with Broighter Gold, Northern Ireland’s multi-award-winning producer of oils cold-pressed from a family farm in Co Derry, says Sam Butler.

The four rapeseed flavours featured by Liberty – original and three infused oils, lemon, garlic and chilli – are the result of collaboration with Broighter Gold’s managing director Leona Kane over the past year.

“I was thrilled when such a prestigious retailer as Liberty London approached us to provide four of our culinary oils for sale under its highly respected brand,” says Mrs Kane. “I worked with the Liberty team and the store’s marketing people on the oils and labelling. It’s a marvellous endorsement of the flavour and premium quality of our rapeseed oils in a key market, Great Britain, in which I’ve been working to strengthen our position.

“Furthermore, the store attracts thousands of tourists every year from across the world,” she adds.

The oils are now available in store and from the retailer’s popular website, the first from Northern Ireland to win such important business with Liberty, which has been at the heart of retailing in London since 1875.

Broighter Gold is based on the extensive family farm of Richard Kane, Leona’s husband, at Broglasco, near Limavady overlooking Lough Foyle.

The golden oils are widely used by leading chefs in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It has also been endorsed by UK celebrity chef James Martin in his new BBC television programme, which produced hundreds of orders from Britain for the products which have won UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann awards.

Other high profile customers of the oils include La Grande Epicerie in Paris, Brown Thomas in Dublin and Sainsbury’s.

Mrs Kane established the rapeseed business in 2010 as a farm diversification project. It’s now among the most successful farm-based businesses on the island of Ireland.

Rapeseed has become a popular alternative to olive oil because of the high content of Omega 3,6,9 and Vitamin E and also because it is probably the most versatile cooking oil. Broighter Gold oil also has half the saturated fat of olive oil.

The successful 800-acre farm grows high yielding crops of wheat, barley, oilseed and potatoes. Ireland’s greatest find of gold artefacts from the Iron Age of the 1st century BC was found on the farm and is now held by the national Museum of Ireland. The company takes its name from the historic find.

In addition to the development of rapeseed oil, Broighter Gold, which employs four people, has expanded into industrial tourism by developing an exhibition centre through the international EconoMusee network that enables visitors to see how the oils are produced and used in cooking.