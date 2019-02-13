Liam Nagle addresses Northern Ireland Chamber and Danske Bank Export First Event

Liam Nagle, Chief Executive of leading veterinary pharmaceutical company, Norbrook, recently addressed 25 of the region’s top firms at a Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Danske Bank event.

The private dinner, held in Cultra Manor, Holywood, is part of the NI Chamber and Danske Bank Export First initiative which seeks to encourage and grow export activity by providing the opportunity for some of Northern Ireland’s most successful exporters to share their inspirational journeys.

Established in Newry in 1969, Norbrook is one of the largest, family owned veterinary pharmaceutical companies in the world and distributes their portfolio of animal health products to over 100 countries. Liam Nagle joined the organisation as Chief Executive Officer in 2015, bringing with him 30+ years’ international business experience.

Over an 18 month period from 2017-2018, the Danske Bank Export First programme has had a huge impact with 249 individuals attending the 8 events. These events comprised of 3 company visits and 5 private dinners with guest speakers from some of Northern Ireland’s most successful exporters including Lagan Construction Group, Almac and MJM Group.

Sandra Scannell, Head of Business Support at NI Chamber, commented: “The Danske Bank Export First programme is a dynamic and unique platform of support which seeks to encourage export activity and economic growth in Northern Ireland. The initiative has been hugely successful with 1/3 participants identifying new customers from our events. We were delighted to have Liam Nagle from Norbrook sharing the organisation’s inspiring export story with our members.”

Liam Nagle, Chief Executive of Norbrook, commented: “We are proud to recognise 50 years in business and to represent Northern Ireland business on a global scale. The support & partnership with many stakeholders in Northern Ireland has helped the company grow into a successful exporter to more than 100 countries globally.”

Aaron Ennis, Head of North Business Centre at Danske Bank, added: “It was invaluable for the companies in attendance at the latest Danske Bank Export First event to hear from someone with Liam’s vast international experience. His insights into the challenges and rewards of international trade and export will no doubt provide encouragement to them on their own journeys.

“Norbrook has long been one of Northern Ireland’s most successful exporters, selling to over 120 countries and employing more than 1,700 people. But Liam highlighted eloquently how sustaining such success is built on a culture of ongoing innovation, continuous operational improvement, in depth market knowledge and investment in talent.”