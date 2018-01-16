Leave your water bottles at home for Belfast City Marathon 2018

The 37th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon 2018 is delighted to announce, for the FIRST TIME EVER, that participants of the Marathon Run & Wheelchair Race, Team Relay, 8 Mile Walk and Fun Run, will be able to enjoy miniature sized Deep RiverRock bottles of water at ALL eight water stations along the 26.2 mile route.

This news will be welcomed by over 17,000 participants who will commence their journey from Belfast City Hall across the streets of North, South, East and West of the City on May Day Bank Holiday Monday 7th May.

More particularly for the marathon runner, you’ll be able to lighten the load for your 26.2 mile challenge by leaving all water bottles at home this year and taking full advantage of the 330ml Deep RiverRock bottles positioned approximately every 5km along the route. Energy Gels will also be provided for runners, courtesy of High5 Sports Nutrition.

Jade Gallagher, Event Manager with Deep RiverRock says: “Deep RiverRock have been working tirelessly to ensure that all participants of the Belfast City Marathon can stay focused and hydrated throughout their race. We are delighted to be able to make this positive change in 2018, helping ensure all entrants perform to their best.”

Deep RiverRock says that “a 2% drop in your hydration level will slow your body and mind” and their mantra will ring true to all those competing on race day; “If you can’t think straight, HYDRATE!”

Provision has been made for recycling all empty bottles, with recycle bins being places approximately 200 yards from each water station.

Claire O’Neill, Event Manager of the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon says: “After such positive feedback from our inaugural Half Marathon event in September, we are very excited about implementing this positive change also to our 2018 Marathon event, with health and safety of our entrants being paramount. We ask that all participants respect the environment and their fellow runners by using the bins provided and not throwing their empties on the ground. We wish all of our entrants an enjoyable and safe race day!”

There’s an event to suit everyone at the 37th Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon on 7th May including a Marathon Run & Wheelchair Race, Marathon Team Relay, 8 Mile Walk or Fun Run.

SIGN UP before midnight on 28th February 2018 to avail of the current entry rate at www.belfastcitymarathon.com or contact the office directly on 028 9060 5933.

The Deep RiverRock Belfast City Half Marathon is sponsored by Athletics Northern Ireland, Daily Mirror, Belfast City Council, Translink, Daily Mirror, ASICS, Intersport, Centra, Belfast Live and U105. Sampling partners are Musgrave Retailers, Deep RiverRock, Linwoods, Tayto and White Oats.

Mencap Northern Ireland is the official charity partner of the 2018 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon and they urge you to #MoveIt4Mencap. 41,700 people in Northern Ireland are living with a learning disability. Mencap are the voice for people with learning disabilities, by challenging yourself in this year’s Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon you will help Mencap support even more people with a learning disability through their education, employment and family life programmes.

The money you raise will help Mencap provide its live changing services to local people all across Northern Ireland. To find out more information about Mencap services in Northern Ireland; and about the people with whom we work please visit www.mencap.org.uk/ni

Category: Articles