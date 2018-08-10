Laura Dowie, Little Women NI: 40under40 Profile

Laura Dowie is founder and director of Little Women NI, an initiative set up to improve a range of life assuring skills in young girls. She is also Events Coordinator for Ireland at The Open University having taken up the position in January 2018.

Laura has collaborated with a range of organisations to deliver bespoke events for Little Women including Belfast Fashion Week, Belfast 89fm, Bright Young Things, Fratellis, Flow Yoga, Irish Football Association, June Burgess Horse Inspired Leadership, Offload Rugby, We Love Languages and W5.

She is a member of the board of directors for Chartered Management Institute, Hope4Life, and Kabosh.

She is a language graduate with postgraduate awards in marketing, digital marketing and communication.