La Mon Hotel & Country Club Invests In New Refurbishment Programme

La Mon Hotel & Country Club is proud to announce the completion of a £750,000 major bedroom upgrade and refurbishment to one of its accommodation wings.

This was the fourth stage of a major investment programme in La Mon’s facilities to enhance the overall experience for our guests. We provide the best in comfort and convenience with free parking, welcoming décor and free WIFI with unlimited internet connection.

The refurbishment demonstrates La Mon’s commitment to providing “award-wining” 4 Star Hotel experience for our guests. Our investment complements our award-wining dining experience for our guests.

Our investment programme continues for 2018. La Mon is undergoing another £2 million refurbishment of its Banqueting/Conference/Events suites and Foyers. This exciting new programme will transform La Mon as a Wedding, Event & Conference destination.

The new luxurious Foyers, Event and Conference facilities will create a unique setting for any event.

Category: Articles