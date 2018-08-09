Kirsty Nixon, Digital 24: 40under40 Profile

As a CIM-qualified marketer, Kirsty Nixon has over ten years experience working in Marketing, in various industries ranging from financial services to retail and ecommerce.

With experience in all digital marketing channels from PPC to SEO, she has a particular flair for content marketing and now manages the content pipeline for all of Digital Twenty Four’s clients.

She possesses an impressive balance of creative, writing and organisational skills, along with the ability to empathise and engage with clients’ target customers. She regularly mentors SME businesses providing hands on training and support.