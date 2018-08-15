Katrina Morgan Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has appointed Katrina Morgan Director of Community.

Working with the Community Planning Partnership, Katrina will be focused on the delivery of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Community Plan, as well as the delivery of the Council’s leisure strategy and wellbeing agenda.

With a specialism in business improvement and transformation of services, she will work alongside the Council’s senior management team to enhance the Borough’s community offerings for all its residents and visitors.

Katrina has over 14 years’ experience working within the public sector having held senior roles at Belfast City Council and GLL, a charitable social enterprise operating the Council’s leisure facilities. She also has experience within the private sector, across the hospitality and leisure industries. She sits on the Board of CIMPSA NI.

