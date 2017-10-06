Kate Halfpenny chooses Belfast to launch 2018 collection

| October 6, 2017

Kate HalfpennyShowbiz-Stylist and acclaimed wedding designer, Kate Halfpenny, chose to preview her latest bridal collection in Belfast in collaboration with her exclusive stockist in Northern Ireland and Ireland – The White Gallery.

The event, hosted by The White Gallery at Saphyre, Lisburn Road, Belfast, coincided with New York Bridal Week, in which Kate will make an appearance later in the week.

Halfpenny London closed The White Gallery event with Kate’s latest collection ‘The Garden After The Rain’ following an interview with NI fashion designer and illustrator, Sara O’Neill.  The event was attended by fashionistas, media, online influencers and industry peers.

Other designers showcased at the event included Rime Arodaky, Laure de Sagazan, Idan Cohen and Rue De Seine, all exclusive to The White Gallery in both Northern Ireland and Ireland.  The White Gallery is located in Burren, County Down, and was established by husband and wife team, Stephen and Rachel Morgan in 2012. It’s recognised for its modern, edgy designers – all of which are exclusive to the boutique in Ireland.

For further information on The White Gallery visit www.thewhitegalleryboutique.co.uk or on social @twgboutique.

