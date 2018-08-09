Karen Gilgunn, USEL: 40under40 Profile

Karen Gilgunn is Marketing and Business Manager for Usel and is responsible for the management of Marketing, Communications, Stakeholder Engagement and Business Development across the organisation.

Karen has over 15 years’ experience in Customer and Stakeholder Engagement having held key roles in a number of priority sectors including Hospitality and Tourism, Financial Services, Education and Training. Her passion and commitment for customer service has seen her gain reward and recognition throughout her career most recently being names one of Belfast’s Top 50 Business People of 2017.

Karen has gained professional study recognition with both Chartered Institute of Marketing and Institute of Leadership and Management. She is passionate about championing the ability of people across Northern Ireland both in her professional environment and in a voluntary capacity within local girl’s football.