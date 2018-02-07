Johnsons Solicitors embark on all-Ireland growth strategy

Johnsons Solicitors have expanded their premises in Dublin’s Harbourmaster Place and are making a significant number of new hires across its all-Ireland operations, as part of a focused growth strategy by the firm for 2018.

With offices in Belfast, Dublin and London, Johnsons is strengthening its presence across the island of Ireland in response to what it describes as “growth opportunities linked to growing economic confidence.”

The firm will focus particularly on developing its Commercial Property, Corporate Law and Employment divisions, as well as its ongoing growth within insurance litigation, dispute resolution, media and defamation services.

“We are investing in response to growing economic confidence and subsequent growth opportunities across all of these sectors,” said Kenny Chambers, Managing Partner, Johnsons.

“The commercial property aspect of our business has significantly expanded over the past year and will remain a strategic focus for us. We recruited experienced solicitor Heather Leitch to help drive this service, acting for developers and Landlords of commercial units, offices and industrial warehousing – and the market is increasingly buoyant.

“Heather acts for a variety of clients throughout Northern Ireland and England and has particular expertise in the renewable energy, agriculture and manufacturing sectors,” Kenny said.

The firm has also recently strengthened its Corporate and Commercial, Employment and Litigation teams, having recruited newly qualified solicitor Bradley Duncan, who will work in both the southern and northern markets; as well as commercial solicitor Jenna Watt and new trainees Darragh Carney and Emma McKee. The firm has further plans to recruit within the coming months.

Johnsons’ all-Ireland expansion plans are supported by its continued growth in Great Britain, with many of its team qualified to practice in Northern Ireland, England and the Republic of Ireland enabling key individuals within the practice to offer cross border advice and representation without the requirement for onward referral.

Category: Articles