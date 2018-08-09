John-Ross Armstrong, Greentown Environmental Ltd: 40under40 Profile

August 9, 2018

John-Ross ArmstrongJohn-Ross Armstrong is a farmer’s son from Florencecourt in Fermanagh, married with three young boys under 5.

John-Ross couldn’t wait to get out of school and left at sixteen and completed further education at Greenmount College and started working for the same company for 9 years. In 2010 he was out of work and started a business in the industry he had experience in.

Greentown has grown from a new start up to providing 40 full time jobs in 8 years. The second business was formed in 2016 and has created 20 jobs in two years.

John-Ross considers himself very lucky to have a great core team within the businesses that have also been responsible for the success of both businesses. They have faced a lot of challenges to get the business to this stage but always re-direct themselves, and have a can do attitude.

Rohn-Ross’s Top Business Tip

Don’t have a specific quote however when I was told in 2010 this is not the time to start a business in the middle of a recession it defiantly motivated me and what has helped me to succeed was “Identifying the right people, creating the vision and aligning their goals with mine.
