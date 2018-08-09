John McGuckian, Tughans: 40under40 Profile

John McGuckian is a partner at Tughans and has extensive experience in the Corporate legal sector, particularly in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, private equity/venture capital investments and general company law, shareholder and governance matters.

He regularly acts for both purchasers and vendors of companies, investors (institutional and private) and investee companies. John also advises inward investors into Northern Ireland on the legal issues around set up, engagement with stakeholders (including Invest Northern Ireland) and operators.

John was awarded the Young Dealmaker of the Year at the Northern Ireland Insider Dealmaker Awards 2016, shortlisted again for that award in 2017 and shortlisted for the main Dealmaker award in 2018.