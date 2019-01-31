Joe McVey appointed new Chief Executive of Brain Injury Matters

Joe McVey has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Brain Injury Matters, the leading brain injury charity in Northern Ireland.

Joe has worked extensively in regeneration and development, as well as in local government and the public and voluntary sectors. He has a wealth of experience in strategic planning, governance and organisational development.

In 2010 Joe was awarded an OBE for services to the voluntary sector and in 2015 he was appointed to serve as a Commissioner with the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.

Brain Injury Matters supports children, adults and families affected by acquired brain injury and works closely with them to enhance and rebuild their lives.

In 2018 alone, Brain Injury Matters reached over 400 individuals and family members affected by brain injury in Northern Ireland. They provide rehabilitation services to ensure that both individuals and their families are supported and empowered.

Their services are delivered by a combination of professional clinicians and staff with knowledge of acquired brain injury and include community-based programmes across Northern Ireland, involving one to one and group interventions as well as family centred-support.

Gordon Gough, Chair of Brain Injury Matters said: “We are thrilled to have appointed Joe to lead the team at Brain Injury Matters. Joe brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise and has an excellent standing in both the private and voluntary sectors.”

“Joe has an impressive track record and we know that he has the vision and determination to help Brain Injury Matters grow and place the needs of those impacted by acquired brain injury at the centre of everything he does.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my gratitude to Fiona McCabe, who was the Chief Executive of Brian Injury Matters for eight years. Her dedication and contribution to Brain Injury Matters during that time was next to none and she worked to ensure that no-one affected by acquired brain injury in Northern Ireland was left behind.”

New Chief Executive at Brain Injury Matters, Joe McVey said: “It is an honour to be appointed as the new Chief Executive of Brain Injury Matters.”

“An acquired brain injury is often an invisible disability, but one which impacts upon every aspect of a person’s life. This is why early intervention and access to rehabilitation is crucial.”

“As Chief Executive of Brain Injury Matters, I am determined to ensure that every person living with an acquired brain injury in Northern Ireland is supported to rebuild their lives as soon as possible following their injury and is given the help and support that they require.”

“I am looking forward to working with the exemplary team at Brain Injury Matters as we seek to raise awareness and bring the issue of acquired brain injury into sharper focus as well as providing first-class services and support to all users.”

“I would like to pay tribute to my predecessor, Fiona McCabe. During her time as Chief Executive, Fiona worked tirelessly to ensure that service users were helped, supported and inspired during their journey with an acquired brain injury.”