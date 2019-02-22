Jet2 Majorca on your own Celebrity Party Plane with Jet2holidays!

Jet2holidays is giving one lucky person the chance to win the ultimate money can’t buy prize – a weekend in Majorca flying on their very own private party plane with a celebrity guest onboard!

To celebrate Jet2.com and Jet2holidays taking delivery of its 100th aircraft, the company has today launched a competition for one person to win the actual aircraft for a weekend. The aircraft will be their very own VIP Party Plane that flies them to Majorca, where they can enjoy a weekend of fun, sun and celebrations. Not only will the winner get to invite 99 of their friends and family along, but celebrity presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will join the group to make the trip even more memorable.

The VIP group will jet off from one of the company’s nine UK bases on Friday 26th April and head to the 4-star Melia Calvia Beach in Majorca for the weekend, where they will make memories to last a lifetime.

To be in with a chance of winning, Jet2holidays is calling on party-goers to get creative and choose their own party themes. Whether it’s all the glitter and Unicorns you can imagine or rewinding back the years to flares and crazy hair, Jet2holidays will help build the winning party idea into a fun-filled, unforgettable experience! So whether it’s a birthday, a wedding, a special anniversary, or a group trip, the Party Plane competition offers a chance to create a unique weekend abroad that will never be forgotten.

To enter, just visit partyplane.jet2holidays.com to create your very own party plane. When entering, you can name the aircraft, create your own music soundtrack, and even select the dress-code. The Jet2holidays team also want to hear about what theme you would like and why you deserve to win.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “It’s not every day we give away one of our fleet of 100 aircraft, so the Jet2holidays Party Plane really is a money can’t buy prize. We cannot wait to give one lucky winner the trip of a lifetime with their friends and family, flying to Majorca on our 100th aircraft. The sky really is the limit when it comes to ideas for the party plane and we are looking forward to seeing some creative and crazy suggestions. We expect a huge response to the competition, so we urge people to get their entries in quick to be in with a chance of winning this unforgettable experience.”

Rylan Clark-Neal said: “I am so excited to be taking to the skies with Jet2holidays for the trip of a lifetime. I can’t wait to get on board and join the lucky winner and their friends and family for a weekend of celebrating in sunny Majorca. It’s going to be an unforgettable trip.”

To enter, or for details on the competition, please visit: partyplane.jet2holidays.com. The deadline for entries is Wednesday 20th March 2019.