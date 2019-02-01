Jet2.com and Jet2holidays lead the industry for outstanding customer service

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have once again been recognised as amongst the very best companies in the UK for delivering first-class customer service, according to a major study.

The latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), published by The Institute of Customer Service, has named Jet2holidays joint 20th out of more than 250 companies – making the package holiday specialist the highest ranked tour operator for customer service. Jet2.com comes joint 45th in the list – the highest ranked airline in the study.

No other package tour operator or airline even makes the top 50, with all major brands and organisations featuring in the study.

Jet2holidays is given a customer satisfaction score of 82.5, above the national average of 77.7. Over 30 different considerations – such as staff professionalism, quality and efficiency, and complaint handling – are factored into the results.

Jet2.com has a customer satisfaction score of 81.2, meaning it is only airline to make the top 50 yet again.

The ranking follows what has already been an award-winning start to 2019 for the UK’s second largest tour operator and third largest airline, after four successful wins at the prestigious Travel Weekly Globe Awards.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Yet again this major study by the Institute of Customer Service shows that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is way ahead of other tour operators and airlines when it comes to delivering customer satisfaction and trust. We invest heavily to provide the very best service for our customers, and the success of this approach is measured not only by prestigious recognition such as this, but by the amount of customers who book and rebook with us time and time again. Such success is incredibly rewarding, and it is testament to the tremendous amount of hard work that everyone at Jet2.com and Jet2holidays puts in to ensure that every single customer receives a best in class service.”

The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) is a national barometer of customer satisfaction, which has been run by The Institute of Customer Service since 2008 and is based on the responses of over 10,000 customers. It covers over 30 metrics of customer experience, including staff professionalism, quality and efficiency, ease of doing business, problem solving, complaint handling and attitudes towards trust and reputation. The measures in the UKCSI reflect the priorities customers have identified as the most important attributes of customer experience, and also include measures of customer effort and Net Promoter Score (NPS).

For further information, visit https://instituteofcustomerservice-5154161.hs-sites.com/ukcsi-jan-2019

