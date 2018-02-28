JComms appoints Jane Williams as Brand Communications Director

Jane Williams has been appointed to the new role of Brand Communications Director at PR and content agency JComms

Williams takes on the position having been with the company for more than six years, the past three as a senior consultant.

The new role has been created to support the continuing growth of JComms consumer PR business.

Jane Williams will provide senior advice and expertise across JComms‘ consumer client-base, which includes brands such as IKEA, Specsavers, Flybe, Pizza Express and SPAR.

She will also join the JComms board of directors, alongside Jane Wells, Joris Minne and Chris Harrison, and will contribute to the ongoing strategic direction of the UK and Ireland company.

Founded in 1976, JComms employs 15 people, based in Belfast.

In addition to major consumer brands, its clients are also leading players in technology, life-sciences, finance, manufacturing and the public sector, including the likes of Ulster Bank, Novosco, Norbrook, Almac, Caterpillar and Ulster University’s Business School.

The company employs some of Northern Ireland’s most experienced corporate and consumer PR experts, as well as a digital content team of videographers, designers and digital marketers.

Jane Williams is a Chartered PR Practitioner and has been closely involved in Chartered Institute of PR, including having been a Northern Ireland Committee member for four years. In 2017, she managed PR for the launch of the new iconic Titanic Hotel Belfast, achieving worldwide media coverage and attention.

She collected the Gold Award for Consumer PR at the 2017 CIPR Pride Awards. JComms also collected the Gold Award for Corporate & Business PR at the same event.

Category: Articles, Movers & Shakers