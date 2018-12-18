Jago partners with Historic Royal Palaces

Belfast and Dublin PR practice, Jago, has announced the addition of its latest new client, Historic Royal Palaces.

Jago will provide strategic and creative public relations support to Historic Royal Palace’s London-based communications team around the historic royal residence, Hillsborough Castle in County Down.

The announcement comes as Hillsborough Castle relaunches its State Apartments and 100-acre gardens and grounds to the public in April 2019.

Laura Hutchinson, Head of Media and PR, Historic Royal Palaces, said she was delighted to welcome Jago on board: “We are delighted to be working with Jago, who brought energy, creativity and enthusiasm to their pitch. Their expertise and detailed knowledge of the media landscape will be invaluable as we prepare to open the doors of a transformed Hillsborough Castle to visitors in Spring 2019.”

Shona Jago-Curtis, Managing Director, Jago, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to confirm that Jago will be working with Historic Royal Palaces to relaunch the stunning Hillsborough Castle to the public in 2019. This iconic building has been the scene for some truly inspiring historical events.

“With stunning interiors, beautiful gardens, a new visitor centre and so much more, we can’t wait to start working alongside Historic Royal Palaces.

“It’s going to be a very exciting year for Jago Communications, with a focus on strategy and growth, so we are delighted to make Historic Royal Palaces a part of our history too.”

The Jago team staved off fierce competition to win the account, which they will take on from this month as they support the Castle’s PR activity. This includes consumer and corporate PR, media management and more – aimed at attracting 200,000 new visitors to the Castle each year.