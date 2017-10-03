Jago is Expanding Team Following Strong Growth

Following a year of impressive growth, Belfast-based national and international communications and PR practice, Jago, is growing its experienced team as it opens applications for new team members.

The award-winning company is seeking experienced Communications Managers and Communications Assistants who are passionate about communications and creative campaigns.

Established over four years ago, Jago is a fast-growing consultancy committed to strategy, insight and creativity, delivering real impact and measurable commercial value to consumer and corporate clients and achieving both national and international reach.

The PR practice is committed to investing in careers and developing and strengthening its talented team. With a supportive, entrepreneurial learning environment and direct access to senior team members on a daily basis, Jago nurtures employees’ professional growth through rigorous training programmes and clearly defined career paths.

Shona Jago-Curtis, Director of Jago, commented, “Jago has experienced a significant period of growth and I’m delighted that we recruiting for new ambitious team members. We are looking for enthusiastic individuals that are up for a challenge and committed to always giving their best. Inherent to our approach is a desire for all employees to continuously develop and grow both personally and professionally throughout their career.

“Jago provides an opportunity to work with some great local, national and international brands to deliver high impact, creative campaigns and hopefully add to our extensive awards cabinet.”

For more information on the Communications Manager and Communication Assistants’ roles visit www.jagocommunications.com and follow @JagoComms on Twitter.

If you’re interested in joining the team send a CV and cover letter to careers@jagocommunications.com by 5pm on Tuesday 3rd October 2017.

If you love it, share it

Category: Articles