Jago Continues to Grow with Daniel Quee appointed Senior Communications Manager

Following the announcement of their new Dublin offices, award-winning PR Practice, Jago Communications goes from strength to strength, as Daniel Quee joins the team.

Daniel joins Jago with a wealth of corporate and consumer communications knowledge and over eight years’ experience within public relations at a national level. Daniel comes from a range of commercial, third sector and public service organisations, including The National Lottery, People’s Postcode Lottery, Scottish Fire & Rescue and NHS Health Scotland.

Established five years ago, Jago is a fast-growing consultancy committed to strategy, insight and creativity. It is dedicated to delivering real impact and measurable commercial value to consumer and corporate clients, achieving both national and international reach.

As Senior Communications Manager, Daniel will contribute towards delivering cutting edge campaigns for clients throughout NI and ROI alongside managing Jago’s own corporate communications.

Shona Jago-Curtis, Managing Director of Jago commented, “With our recent expansion to Dublin and continued growth, I am delighted to welcome Daniel to our team. With his professional expertise and extensive experience, he will be a great asset to our business”.

Daniel said he was looking forward to working with some of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland’s best brands: “I am thrilled to join an agency which is going above and beyond for clients within a highly competitive industry. Jago’s award winning work with a broad spectrum of case-studies both consumer and corporate, showcases that they are a determined and ambitious team, which I am excited to become a part of”.

