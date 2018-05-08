It’s AA Five Stars for Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast

The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast, has officially been awarded a five star rating by the AA, recognising its excellence in hospitality.

The news of the five-star rating was announced as the hotel nears completion of a second £2million investment to upgrade rooms and increase capacity at its premises on Great Victoria Street – bringing the total invested in the premises since 2016 to £4million.

The luxury hotel, which opened in 2009, was awarded five stars in November 2016 under the Tourism NI accommodation grading scheme, so the coveted AA award marks another significant milestone for the hotel.

The AA inspector’s report praised the attentive staff and high standards of housekeeping as well as the stylish and well-maintained property. The Fitzwilliam Hotel was also presented with an AA Rosette Award for its quality of food and fresh produce served in the hotel’s à la carte restaurant.

Cian Landers, General Manager of the Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast, commented: “The accreditation is testament to the efforts of the fantastic team we have here and the comments from the inspector show that the staff in all areas of the hotel made this possible. We are thrilled to have been recognised as an AA five-star rated hotel and will display our plaque with pride.”

