It’s a hat trick for Eastside Awards, Belfast

It’s a hat trick for Eastside Awards in association with George Best Belfast City Airport with a consistently high calibre of entries being received.

A new element was introduced to the third annual awards with the public voting for their favourite beauty salon, hair salon, eatery and takeaway, attracting more than 5,000 votes on the Belfast Telegraph website. A panel of independent judges also met to rigorously assess the highest number of entries received since the awards first launched in 2017 to recognise all that is truly great about East Belfast.

Jonathan McAlpin, Chief Executive of East Belfast Enterprise and Chair of Eastside Awards Committee, said: “It’s a hat trick for the Eastside Awards with a phenomenally high calibre of entries from local people across the community in this third year. With such a diverse range of finalists, our awards ceremony in January will be a superb celebration of the best of East Belfast.”

Stephen Patton, Human Resources and Corporate Responsibility Manager at George Best Belfast City Airport said: “Belfast City Airport is a proud sponsor of the Eastside Awards for the third year. The awards are a brilliant opportunity to celebrate individuals and organisations who make a significant contribution to the development of their community.

“At the airport, we are embedded in the local community through a number of initiatives including our Community Fund, adopted schools programme and High Flyers Apprenticeship Scheme. Earlier this year, our Community Fund celebrated investing just over £400,000 in 150 local projects, with many activities in east Belfast.”

The Eastside Awards Finalists are

Eastside Award for Favourite Beauty Salon sponsored by Solv

Beauty Culture, Beyoutiful Hair and Beauty Salon, The Secret Day Spa

Eastside Award for Favourite Hair Salon sponsored by Solv

Company Haircutters, LaVeau Hair, Urbanroots

Eastside Award for Favourite Eatery sponsored by Solv

The Lamppost Café, Orchard Café, Peppercorn Cafe

Eastside Award for Favourite Takeaway sponsored by Solv

The Fryar Tuck, Mandarin City, Nicos Pizza Pasta

Eastside Award for Tourism Experience sponsored by Titanic Belfast, Titanic Foundation and Titanic Quarter

East Belfast Mission – Turas; Hidden Ulster Tours; We Are Vertigo

Eastside Award for Individual Contribution to Sport sponsored by Millar McCall Wylie

Artur Kopyt, Glentoran Football Club Academy Polish Section; Gervis Knox and Keith Knox, Ormeau Table Tennis Club & Ulster Table Tennis; Alex McGreevy and Philip Corr, Titanic, Quarter Cycling Club

Eastside Award for Contribution to the Arts sponsored by Phoenix Natural Gas

Aly Harte; Arlene Megaw, East Belfast Mission; Strand Arts Centre

Eastside Award for Educator of the Year sponsored by We’re Sure

Beverley Cripps, Ashfield Girls’ High School; Aly Harte; Lynn Myers, Strathearn School

Eastside Award for Best Community Project sponsored by Urban Villages

Charter NI – Diamond Project; East Belfast Mission – Turas; Groundwork Northern Ireland

Eastside Award for Employer of the Year sponsored by Fleet Financial

Oasis Travel; Odyssey Bowl; Precept IT

Titanic Eastside Award for Innovation sponsored by Titanic Belfast, Titanic Foundation and Titanic Quarter

Proud; Spectra Sensory Clothing; We Are Vertigo

Eastside Award for Business Start-Up sponsored by Belfast City Council

Home Away From Home; Marketing Tech & Design; Spectra Sensory Clothing

Eastside Award for Business Growth sponsored by Ulster Bank

Belfast Pilates & Physiotherapy; Precept IT; Totalis Construction Ltd

Eastside Award for Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Wolseley

Jodie Killops, Glentoran Football Club; Pamela Loan, East Belfast Mission; Brian White, Brain Injury Matters

Eastside Award for Young Person of the Year sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport

Coleen Bergantinos, Ashfield Girls’ High School; Jonathan McLaughlin, Grosvenor Grammar School; Mason Robinson, Pocket Pal

The recipient of a special Outstanding Contribution award sponsored by East Belfast Enterprise will be announced at the third annual awards ceremony as chosen by the committee. This individual will be awarded for the outstanding contribution they have made to the East Belfast community.

The third annual Eastside Awards will be hosted by BBC presenter Tara Mills who will announce the winners at a Burns Night themed celebration, with a pre dinner reception sponsored by The Waterside, Belfast, in Hastings Stormont Hotel on Friday 25 January 2019.

Finalists for the Eastside Awards will each receive two complimentary tickets for the awards ceremony and additional tickets for Eastside Awards are priced at £45.00 plus VAT and can be purchased by logging onto www.eastsideawards.org.

www.eastsideawards.org; www.facebook.com/eastsideawards; www.twitter.com/east_awards; #eastawardsni