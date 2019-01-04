Island Arts Centre Afloat With Packed Programme For 2019

Comedians Colin Murphy, Nuala McKeever and Neil Delamere are among the big names set to take to the stage at the Island Arts Centre in the new year.

Also bringing their shows to the Lisburn venue are musicians Ronnie Greer, Anthony Toner, Linley Hamilton and Glenn Patterson as well as bands The Wood Burning Savages and Nasa Assassin.

The newly launched programme showcases a variety of fantastic arts events from theatre, drama, comedy and music to exhibitions, kids events and workshops.

Among the highlights at the ISLAND Arts Centre is the Dyad Productions production of Orlando in February which producers describe as “the comedic tale of an immortal poet, whose gender cannot be pinned down, whose spirit cannot be caged, and whose irreverent, romantic adventures across British history – from the 1500s to the present day – provide a magic-realist exploration of human identity; personal, sexual and national.”

Also coming up in March is Ruby! by Little Willow Productions, a beautiful depiction of the real life of 50s star Belfast born Ruby Murray. Written by Michael Cameron, directed by Richard Orr and starring Libby Smyth fans will learn of the darker elements and highlight of Ruby’s life whilst hearing her most popular tunes.

For the kids in March Cahoots NI will present the Milo’s Hat Trick, the story of a hopeless magician who has one last chance to pull a rabbit out of his hat at the next performance – or else!

In exhibitions London artist Stephen Dow’s new installation Pym will feature a series of works inspired by architect Francis Pym’s 1971 Brutalist extension to the Ulster Museum.

There are also a whole host of workshops available in everything from circus skills and Lego animation to pottery, illustration and theatre.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee said the programme for 2019 presents an exciting list of events.

“The new 2019 programme of events is a great example of both the local talent we have here in Northern Ireland as well as the hugely talented creatives further afield who come here.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming a range of big names as well as local productions and are pleased to be unveiling such a diverse range of workshops, exhibitions and events.”

The full programme is now available at www.ISLANDartscentre.com or by calling into the Lisburn venue.