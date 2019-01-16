Is Brand Loyalty Possible in the Online Age?

Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash

Every businessperson worth their salt knows that a brand without a product is nothing. A brand is worthless if what you’re selling isn’t worth buying. And every good entrepreneur also knows that without brand loyalty, keeping a business afloat can prove to be a titanic struggle.

Cultivating a strong customer base has always been a challenge, yet across the connected world, brands are being given an unpleasant wake-up call to a problem that, up until the mid-2000s, wasn’t even on the radar. The issue at hand is that of online shopping or, to put it more broadly, online spending.

Although the internet has been around for much longer than the early part of the 21st century, its widespread adoption by customers is a relatively new phenomenon. Initially, the high street remained convenient enough for shoppers and for those of a certain age, and the tussle to win their trust remained in the hands of the bricks-and-mortar stores. In the early days of e-commerce, complex logistics and slow delivery speeds, combined with the unfamiliar and a lack of trust, kept customers coming back.

Photo by Hello I’m Nik on Unsplash

However, with the growth and increasing ubiquity of Amazon, alongside improved broadband speeds, user-friendly website design, and stronger security protocols, it was just a matter of time before customers traded in schleps to the shops for next-day delivery in slippers.

And with this newfound convenience also came wider choice, which spelled trouble, even for those traditional retailers with the foresight to open an online store. Changing where you shopped became as simple as typing in a new web address. And because the online experience removes the human element, there was no ‘guilt’ felt about switching from Sainsbury’s to Tesco or from your local bookstore to the behemoth that is Amazon.

Yet despite all this, brand loyalty is still possible online today. But achieving it demands more from brands than it ever has. When it’s so easy to switch, a brand needs a unique selling point now more than ever. So while Amazon still requires a minimum spend for free delivery, online competitor Wordery offers free international shipping on all orders — that’s how they remain competitive. The battle of the supermarkets is just as intense online, with Tesco introducing same-day delivery on internet orders and Iceland making real inroads by offering free delivery for customers. Unlikely markets have been shaken up too; the world of gambling has even stepped up to the plate, with the likes of William Hill Casino introducing features like 100% buy-in bonuses to keep them ahead of the pack. The major banks are in on the action too, upgrading their online banking services for increased security, making it easier to pay your bills and friends, and even introducing features such as cheque paying in that’s done solely on your mobile phone.

Of course, there’s no guarantee of brand loyalty — there never has been. But as high streets around the world increasingly move onto the information superhighway, the businesses that stand the best chance of survival will be innovative, provide an excellent experience, and offer customers a USP so valuable, they choose to click and connect with those brands.