Brexit – are we nearly there yet? A plan to get there from InterTradeIreland Brexit Advisory Service

Mark Sterritt, InterTradeIreland’s Brexit Advisory Service Manager believes the short answer to the question of whether we are close to arriving at destination Brexit is no.

He explains; “If Brexit was a race, it’d be a marathon and getting to the end of either is not for the faint hearted and involves a lot of commitment and endurance. The good news is that the InterTradeIreland Brexit Advisory Service provides practical help and support to any business making plans to navigate their way through Brexit and our message remains that now is the time to Plan, Act and Engage to help remove any barriers to future success.

“I believe that there is a very real danger that firms are still treading water when it comes to Brexit but this is the ideal time to begin to research, compile and initiate plans to ensure resilience whatever happens.

InterTradeIreland Brexit Advisory Service: Plan

The successful outcome for a marathon runner follows on from a significant investment by key stakeholders in the planning and preparation phases, be it the long training hours pounding the roads or the ‘support team’ holding the fort at home.

The InterTradeIreland Brexit Advisory Service can be your Brexit ‘support team’ by providing funding and signposting for up-to-date information on topics that are likely to impact SMEs, such as Customs paperwork or when a Rules of Origin certificate may be required. It also provides SMEs with a glossary of commonly used Brexit terminology.

InterTradeIreland Brexit Advisory Service: Act

A key practical element of the Brexit Advisory Service is the Start to Plan voucher support which provides SMEs with 100% funding up to £/€2,000 to work on a 1-1 basis with an approved panel of service providers. Businesses find this invaluable as it provides them with a Brexit business plan that is bespoke to their specific circumstances and sector.

InterTradeIreland Brexit Advisory Service: Engage

The marathon runner does not wait until the night before the race to check what diet to follow during training and the same principle applies for a business preparing for Brexit. It is essential that companies planning for Brexit engage with peer groups, sectoral bodies, SME membership organisations and government agencies to remain fully informed. InterTradeIreland hosted many events in 2017 that were attended by thousands of businesses providing networking opportunities, advice from keynote speakers and workshops sessions with practical information to help them take action (https://youtu.be/eYWjoYSJqVc). To register for one of our 2018 events, please visit our website.

Mark continues; “InterTradeIreland is in a unique influencing and information gathering position as its role is to develop cross-border trade. We can cut through all of the jargon and excess information around Brexit to give SMEs the details they need, in a clear, concise manner, allowing firms to make decisions and implement changes more easily.

“We can work with individual firms to determine what can be done now to benefit them in the long run. InterTradeIreland is a one-stop-shop for help and support at this uncertain time and, as we work across so many areas – from policy and strategy to sales and marketing in the cross-border arena, we are in a unique position to provide information and guidance.

“Every marathon requires the participant to take that first step over the starting line and it is my hope that we can help SMEs take the first step in preparing for their future and that we can equip companies to deal with whatever changes happen post Brexit. Brexit will affect firms on both sides of the border and action now can help businesses prepare for the imminent challenges and opportunities which is vital for ongoing success.”

Full details of the InterTradeIreland Brexit Advisory Serviceare at www.intertradeireland.com or contact [email protected] with any queries.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Thank you for joining the Business First Community. If you have a story you would like us to publish, please let us know.

Category: Articles, Business Advice, Funding, How To articles, Opinions & commentaries, Other Articles, Start a Business, The Longer Read