International Business Network Lean Gains Momentum Across The Country

The ongoing success of women in leadership empowerment network Lean In locally is to be celebrated at an event in Belfast later this month.

Four years ago entrepreneur Nuala Murphy of Moment Health brought the international organisation to Northern Ireland where it has now grown to boast a staggering 2,000 members since its inception.

Within Lean In globally the organisation is made up of “circles”, small peer groups that meet regularly to learn and grow together. At the beginning of 2018 Northern Ireland had only five circles.

In just 10 months it has grown substantially, there are now 30 circles covering a multitude of business sectors including finance, entrepreneurship, creative industries and tech among others.

As a result of the phenomenal rise in membership locally the organisation is holding a special event at the Ormeau Baths Gallery on November 26 toasting their new Circle Leaders and giving new members the chance to meet each other.

Backed by Barclays, Lean In has been growing and developing across the country steadily in recent years. Whilst the event will be a celebration local founder Nuala said it’s also an opportunity to look forward to the future of Lean In in Northern Ireland.

She added: “Now with 30 circles supporting leadership and development the Northern Ireland female-driven Lean In network works to support and encourage positive networking across genders.”

Rachel Thomas, Co- Founder & President of The Sheryl Sandberg & David Gold berg Family Foundation (LeanIn.Org, and OptionB.org) said: “Companies have an important role to play in reaching gender equality, and we will benefit when they succeed. A fairer, more inclusive workplace is good for all employees, and more diverse companies produce better results. Advancing women is not just the right thing to do; it’s the smart thing to do.

“The Belfast celebration event, in partnership with Barclays, will also offer members time to learn from their peers across the Lean In ecosystem.”

At the event Nuala will explain the impact Lean In has had locally, and introduce the new leaders who have come on board.

“Four years ago, sitting in a coffee, I didn’t expect Lean In to take off the way it has,” she said.

“To be hosting this event, with Barclays, shows that the concept and the idea was not only successful but is something that has momentum and will build yet further.”

As well as the development so far, attendees at the event will hear from Adrian Doran, Head of Corporate Banking for Barclays in Northern Ireland who will be talking about how they secured their position in The Times Top 50 Employers for Women 2018 list in a session hosted by Dorcas Crawford, Senior Partner in Edwards & Co Solicitors.

In addition there will be a panel discussion with five of the new Lean In Circles’ leaders and a question and answer session to allow delegates to explore their own path for future years.

New, existing and non members are welcome to attend the event. Nuala said for those who join Lean In it’s more than just a chance to network with their peers.

She added: “This is more than just a network. It has given women a voice to join forces to support each other. 85% of circle members the world over experienced career advancement, pay rises, increased confidence, inspiration and support to start new businesses, to name just a few tangible benefits.”

To attend the Lean In Belfast End Of Year Celebration go to bit.ly/LeanInCelebration