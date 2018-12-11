Institute of Directors Northern Ireland elects new Committee members

The Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI) has elected four new members, drawn from across the private and public sectors, to its Northern Ireland committee.

Joining the committee are Paul Stapleton, Managing Director, NIE Networks; Barry Byrne, Managing Director, Mount Charles; Natasha Sayee, Senior Lead Public Affairs Specialist, System Operator for Northern Ireland, and Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive, National Museums Northern Ireland.

Barry Byrne, Managing Director, Mount Charles; Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive, National Museums Northern Ireland, and Paul Stapleton, Managing Director, NIE Networks. Natasha Sayee, Senior Lead Public Affairs Specialist, System Operator for Northern Ireland was also elected to the committee.

Gordon Milligan, IoD NI Chairman commented: “I am pleased to welcome our newly elected members to the Northern Ireland committee. Each brings with them a wealth of experience in senior business roles and will significantly boost representation on the committee across key sectors.

“Their input will be invaluable in helping to fulfil the committee’s important role of guiding the IoD as an organisation as we seek to support leaders across the economy in their efforts to improve corporate governance and secure better business outcomes.

“The coming year will be a hugely significant one for the region as we continue to prepare to leave the European Union. I look forward to working alongside the committee as we continue to engage with members in the months leading up to Brexit and beyond.

“Amid uncertain times, we aim to provide a strong voice for the business community as we move towards our common goal of seeing agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements that will allow Northern Ireland to prosper for the benefit of all.”

The Northern Ireland Committee is made up of 14 elected members each of whom serves a minimum term of three years.

The committee, which meets four times a year aims to reflect the broad spectrum of the IoD’s membership which comprises 950 directors from organisations across Northern Ireland.

For more information about IoD NI, visit www.iod.com/ni.