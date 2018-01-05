Inspiring the next generation of technologists

Leading minds from some of Northern Ireland’s most respected IT and technology companies were on hand to answer questions from local students about working in the technology sector at a special Careers Day held at recently at Titanic, Belfast. Hosted by Survitec – a global leader in survival and safety solutions – the careers fair focused on opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) related areas.

Sinead Dillon, Principal Consultant at global ICT solutions provider Fujitsu, spoke to young people about the latest advancements in the IT sector including wearable technology, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data.

Speaking at event, Fujitsu’s Sinead Dillon said:“Our local young people are inquisitive, tech-savvy and creative and it is up to us and other technology leaders to help inspire students to harness these attributes and apply them to STEM subjects.

“I was delighted to have so many students stop by our stand to ask questions about our latest range of wearable technology and how they work. We look forward to taking part in more events like this in 2018 to help inspire local young people to get more involved in technology and to showcase the wide variety of roles available in the ever-changing world of IT.”

