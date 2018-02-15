Inspiring the next generation of technologists

| February 15, 2018
North Down Careers Fair

Local students from Glenola Collegiate School and Bangor Grammar are pictured testing the latest wearable technology with Sinead Dillon, Principal Consultant at Fujitsu. Representatives from Northern Ireland’s leading businesses, universities and colleges were on hand to speak with young people, parents and teachers about skills development and career opportunities as part of the North Down Careers Fair.

One of Northern Ireland’s largest ICT companies Fujitsu, along with representatives from local businesses, universities and colleges, visited Bangor Grammar recently to talk to young people, parents and teachers about skills development and career opportunities as part of the North Down Careers Fair.

Sinead Dillon, Principal Consultant at Fujitsu, spoke to students about the latest advancements in the ICT industry and offered advice on the opportunities available in the technology sector.

Speaking at North Down Careers Fair, Fujitsu’s Sinead Dillon said: “Given the pace of technological advancement and digital change, the ICT sector presents local young people with a diverse range of interesting learning and career opportunities.  Students today are increasingly tech-savvy and innovative, and we are keen to help inspire young people to harness these attributes and apply them to STEM subjects.”

