Insomnia Coffee wakes up to Belfast’s coffee culture craze

Insomnia Coffee, Ireland’s leading independent coffee chain, has officially launched its brand-new Belfast city centre outlet at CastleCourt Shopping Centre, only its second in Northern Ireland.

The new café occupies the unit formerly held by American Candy World and provides ten new jobs for the local workforce.

Insomnia has more than 150 coffee shops across Ireland and the UK, with the company’s only other outlet in Northern Ireland located at the International Airport at Aldergrove.

Harry O’Kelly, Insomnia Coffee Company CEO, said; “We are delighted to be expanding our foothold in the Northern Irish market with this busy city centre location in Belfast.

“Thousands of locals and visitors to the city use CastleCourt every day to shop or work, or for its many food and beverage outlets.

“I am sure our coffee will be very popular in Belfast and look forward to the store becoming a local hub.”

With discounts, giveaways, entertainment and Cate and Stephen from Q radio broadcasting from the store throughout the day, the official launch event (Thursday, 13th September 2018) welcomed coffee lovers, locals, shoppers and families to enjoy the wide range of hot and cold drinks, sweet treats, sandwiches and salads on offer.

Located on the ground floor of CastleCourt, the new Insomnia café enjoys a prime, high-traffic area within the centre, it can be found in the immediate vicinity to the soft-play area and the Smithfield Market entrance.

The store design reflects Insomnia’s coffee heritage whilst also taking inspiration from vintage tea shops and industrial urban lofts. A welcoming and comfortable space using fabrics and natural finishes punctuated with quirky and fun branding evokes a great ambience. Wall features include clocks made from cups bought in second-hand shops in the Liberties, Dublin.

Alongside coffee inspired messages on the walls, there are book shelves that operate a popular book swap system. This initiative allows customers to enjoy a read while relaxing or to take a book away if they leave a book on the shelf in its place.

Belfast’s coffee culture has expanded rapidly in recent years with artisan roasters and brewers providing beans and drinks to modern European-style cafes across the city and the new Insomnia store adds to this perfect blend.

For the first time in its 21-year history Insomnia Coffee Company introduced a new coffee in 2018. Insomnia Voyager is sourced from the Caldas region in Colombia and offers Insomnia customers a completely different taste experience. Roasted medium, now customers have a choice of having their favourite coffee as an Insomnia Signature Dark Roast or Insomnia Voyager Medium Roast.ther 300 people through its concessions and franchised stores. As an indigenous, 100% Irish owned company, Insomnia is committed to supporting local businesses by working with Irish suppliers, including Galway-based Solaris Herbal Tea, Sweet Things bakery in Dublin, Keoghs Crisps and Broderick’s Bars.

Insomnia has been Fairtrade certified since 2006 and sells more than 30 million Fairtrade cups of coffee each year. The Insomnia blend is a unique recipe, roasted weekly using speciality grade beans sourced from Colombia, Tanzania, Peru and Sumatra. For further information visit: www.insomnia.ie

