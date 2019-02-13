Innovative Foyle Crossing Shortlisted for Engineering Project of the Year

firmus energy is delighted to announce that the River Foyle Project has been shortlisted for a prestigious Network Award.

The multimillion pound project, which took two full years of planning commenced in September 2018 is the biggest drill project to be undertaken on the island of Ireland. Together with local contractor Kier and McCormack and Son’s, a specialist directional drilling sub-contractor, the project is now completed and natural gas is flowing to the Cityside of Derry/Londonderry.

Commenting on the announcement, construction manager Jonathan Strain said: “The Cityside natural gas network has grown considerably since 2007 and now comprises 190km of gas mains and over 10,000 customers. Because of increasing demand and ambitious plans to grow the network further, it was imperative to complete an additional crossing.”

“To be shortlisted for such a prestigious award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the firmus energy team and contractors to successfully complete the River Foyle Project and ensure network capacity for the next twenty years.”

firmus energy plans to lay a further 21,003m of pipeline this year to deliver natural gas for local residents and the Foyle crossing will help facilitate increased supply in the Cityside and allow the network to expand further for the next 20 years.

A 355mm diameter, 660m, 2” thick wall polyethylene (PE) pipe was used in the installation of the gas main. Using a 50 tonne drilling machine, Kier Utilities and firmus energy worked closely with specialist drilling contractor, McCormack Drilling to drill through rock 25m under the river bed below the Derry/Londonderry to Coleraine railway line.

The project has also been used to highlight STEM career opportunities with local schools.

The winner will be announced at an award ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on 26 March 2019.