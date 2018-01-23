How Important Is Social Media Marketing?

Social media for a lot of people is just something that they use in order to catch up with the latest goings on or to speak to family and friends. It’s actually a much more powerful tool than that, and one way it is hugely effective is when it is used for marketing.

Social media itself is still growing at an incredibly fast rate and is showing no signs of stopping or slowing down. So it’s vital really that if you have a business and want to promote it efficiently, that you understand just how integral social media is.

For most businesses these days, the best way to market services, products, promotions and more is through social media. This is because the audiences that companies need to target are all active on various social media platforms. Platforms such as Facebook allow businesses such as online casino brands like Unibet, to not only target their specific audience to promote new services and promotions, but it allows them to build up a solid customer business relationship too.

The relationship between customer and business has always been important and never more so, especially with social media making it a lot easier to communicate. There’s believed to be over 5 million businesses that are currently using Facebook as a way to advertise and promote products and services so it’s clear to see just how vital Facebook and other social media platforms such as Twitter have become when it comes to marketing for companies these days.

Ambassador released figures which showed that over 70% of customers are more likely to go on to recommend the brand to other people such as friends and family following a positive experience with it on social media. Social media not only allows companies to promote and market directly to their audience and customers in the quickest and most effective way but they can also resolve any issues people are having faster too.

There are some great reasons why using social media makes perfect sense too. First of all the ad costs are pretty low when you compare them with advertising on television, radio and in print. The reach is targeted too. With social media advertising via ads on Facebook for example you can target specific audiences meaning that results are going to be better as the marketing itself is more efficient. There’s real-time analysis too, so if your marketing strategy isn’t quite working, you can slightly adjust it to improve the overall results.

Social media marketing is huge right now but as time goes on the way businesses can use ads on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter is improving all the time. The way businesses can communicate with their audience is becoming smarter by the day, and it is now seen as the ultimate way to market products, services and promotions. For businesses operating in highly competitive markets like online casino sites, it is certainly a tool to harness and use going forward.

