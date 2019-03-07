ICC Belfast to Host International Microbiology Society Conference: VIDEO REPORT

ICC (International Convention Centre) Belfast has announced today it will host the Microbiology Society Annual Conference from 08 to 11 April 2019.

More than 1,600 delegates from all over the globe will visit the city over four days, generating an estimated economic boost of over £1.95million for Belfast.

The Society’s Annual Conference attracts attendees for the largest annual gathering of microbiologists in the UK and Ireland.

Chief Executive of the Microbiology Society, Dr Peter Cotgreave, said: “The Microbiology Society prides itself on being a welcoming organisation, and we are looking forward to welcoming delegates from the around the world to Belfast. We can’t see them but microbes are everywhere, and affect almost all aspects of our lives. By bringing together thousands of microbiologists in one place for a festival of knowledge-sharing, we can make an impact on urgent problems like new and emerging diseases through to long-term issues like antimicrobial drug resistance and food security. We can answer very big questions by studying very small things.”

The Annual Conference is designed to cover the breadth of microbiology research and its comprehensive scientific programme has over 30 sessions taking place.

Chief Executive of ICC Belfast | Waterfront Hall | Ulster Hall, Catherine Toolan, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to see another fantastic international conference coming to Northern Ireland, and to ICC Belfast in particular. We are truly firming up our spot on the world stage as a first-class, dedicated convention centre, in a city that has so much to offer. My message to anyone working in conferencing and events is clear: if you haven’t been to Belfast in the last three years, then get in touch, and come see the transformation for yourself.”

Gerry Lennon, Chief Executive of Visit Belfast said: “Belfast’s reputation among event organisers and key decision-makers has been growing steadily and, supported by multi-million pound investments in our tourism infrastructure, the city is now one of the most exciting conference destinations in the UK.

“Visit Belfast worked closely with our partners to win this conference for the city – fending off competition from Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and Brighton, and securing a two-year deal for both the 2019 and 2022 conferences. We are looking forward to welcoming some 1,600 delegates for the Microbiology Society’s Annual Conference next month. Many delegates will be visiting Belfast for the first time, but we are sure that the experience they have in the city will bring them back again soon.”

John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI said: “Belfast is fast becoming a destination of choice for conference and event organisers as demonstrated by the city’s recent double C&IT award win for Best Event Destination and Best Venue 2018 and choice as official destination for the 2019 Conference and Incentive Travel (C&IT) Agency Forum. Business travellers are higher spending visitors and events such as the Microbiology Society Conference at the ICC Belfast boost tourism at times that are traditionally quieter for leisure visitors. I am certain that these delegates to Belfast will enjoy the many unique visitor experiences available in the city all within walking distance of ICC Belfast.”

The venue officially repositioned its conferencing brand from Belfast Waterfront to ICC Belfast in October 2018, a change that is vital to delivering 50,000 conference delegate days each year by 2021 across the city. This has been estimated to generate £100 million in economic impact for Belfast and contribute to the creation of an additional 1,500 jobs.