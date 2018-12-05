HyperSync set to create 50 new jobs at Innovation Factory

HyperSync, a Northern Ireland IT company is creating up to 50 new jobs over the next two years at its new Belfast base after securing a major deal with US firm, Agio LLC.

HyperSync, which has just opened a new office in the Innovation Factory on the Springfield Road, has started recruiting engineers for this new strategic partnership with the US firm.

Chief Executive Officer Marcus Thompson said: “Our move to Belfast was fundamentally focused on Agio. We have built a strong partnership as an ICT systems integrator and managed service provider and are bringing up to 50 people to the Innovation Factory to work on this new project, nearly doubling our current workforce in UK & Ireland.

Joe McCusker, Managing Director of Agio said: “HyperSync has a deep knowledge and expertise across multiple ICT technologies, which will prove to be extremely valuable for our current and future FinTech customers across the United States.”

HyperSync supplies IT managed services and innovative solutions to companies in the US, Latam (Latin America) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions. It supports some of the world’s leading blue-chip companies including BT, Caribbean telecom company Digicel, pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson and US information technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

It employs over 40 people at its bases in Belfast, Newry, Puerto Rico, Jamaica Miami, Trinidad and Australia.

Mr Thompson said facilities at the Innovation Factory were perfect for the company’s plans to grow quickly, stating: “I was blown away with what Innovation Factory has to offer. It has everything a hi-tech company requires – biometric security, meeting rooms, breakout areas and most importantly the flexibility to expand quickly. The staff are extremely professional, and we have received expert advice from the team.”

He believes the technology sector in Northern Ireland can compete with anywhere in the world. He added: “I have worked in the US, the Caribbean and Europe and the talent here is the best in the world. Northern Ireland has a strong work ethic and an adaptable workforce. People from the US and Europe see Northern Ireland as the place to come for world class communications.”

Majella Barkley, Innovation Director at the Innovation Factory, said: “It is so exciting to see the work that HyperSync are doing, providing state-of-the-art services to some of the world’s greatest conglomerates. It proves that the skillset in Northern Ireland can compete on a global scale.”

Innovation Factory is owned by Belfast City Council and operated on their behalf by Oxford Innovation. The £9.1m business hub was funded by Belfast City Council and Invest NI with support from the European Regional Development Fund.

Customers include a range of start-ups and growing businesses in a variety of sectors including digital services, creative industries, business services, financial services and research and development.

