How vehicle rental offers the flexibility your company needs

Mark Maguire, Northern Ireland Business Development Manager for Europcar Mobility Group reveals how vehicle rental offers the flexibility firms need to beat an unpredictable winter

At the time of writing this blog, the UK had enjoyed a milder and drier winter than usual. But as the old saying goes “never cast a clout, until May is out” and as I look out the window the first snow of 2019 is falling!

If there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s the unpredictability of the British weather. And unpredictability is the last thing businesses need. Changeable weather can put a real dampener on business fortunes – especially if vehicles are a core component of operations and there isn’t a back-up plan for vehicles suddenly in the wrong place, or out of action due to accidental damage.

Clearly no business wants to have vehicles that are simply sitting idle – waiting for that ‘just in case’ need. But neither does a business want to find itself without vehicles to keep operations on the road.

That’s where long-term rental can provide an effective solution. Shorter-term than traditional leasing but longer-term than daily rental, long-term rental is particularly effective for small businesses. It provides a viable alternative that’s flexible, affordable and allows them to fill the gaps in their fleet when the unexpected hits.

Safety is a priority for businesses in the winter, with staff at risk of being stranded on the roadside if their car breaks down or can’t handle severe winter weather. And it only takes one vehicle in the fleet to be off the road to impact productivity and business operations. Flexible rental solutions remove that risk, giving businesses access to winter ready vehicles when and where they need them, without having to make a financial commitment that could hamper business growth.

Long term rental provides small business owners with a viable alternative to leasing because there are no penalties for early return, ensuring companies can access vehicles when they need them especially when cold weather hits. And with no lengthy contracts, long term rental allows a business to up or downscale its fleet in line with the demands of their business. Small business owners also have the certainty of cost they need, combined with new vehicle reliability, inclusive servicing and maintenance, generous mileage allowances and no requirement to commit to lengthy contract.

By filling the gaps with vehicle rental, businesses can ensure they are ready for anything.