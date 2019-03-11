How to Start an Online Store with Print on Demand products

Using a dropshipping service seem to be a very good idea for online stores, since you don’t have to deal with wholesalers, restocking your inventory, customer complaints and so on. However, there are many ways in which you can go about doing this online gig and in every case, your presentation will play a huge part. Customers have a keen eye for showmanship when it comes to print on demand products (POD) and Printful.com ensures that you have the best-printed material in the market.

Print on demand products are:

Easy to manage

Give you better control over your items by giving you exclusive rights to your designs

Extremely easy to create a brand around your products

Flexible since you can sell a variety of products like mugs, towels, T-shirts, bags, posters, hoodies and much more

Print on demand is also a type of dropshipping service for e-commerce, where the company handles all the hard work such as shipping and printing. All you have to do is to upload your design and you’re good to go. The best printing businesses even go an extra mile to offer custom templates and designs to get you started on your creative journey.

Besides the usual work you have to put in to create your designs, here a few pointers you should be on the lookout for whenever you’re looking for a Print on Demand company:

Quality

This should be your top priority. Nothing will hurt your brand more than a badly polished mug or a poor quality T-shirt. When looking for a company, make sure the products their products are durable, safe and can withstand heavy usage.

Prices

Don’t settle for shady deals and unusual offers. Keep your line of inquiry clear as what type of pricing you can afford and what they are offering. A good Print on Demand company won’t beat around the bush anyway, but its good idea to lay all your cards on the table.

Quick Service

You really don’t want to hire a company that requires days to process a single request. Make sure they have a relatively fast turnaround, especially when it comes to bulk orders.

No minimum orders

When choosing, ensure the company doesn’t have any policies regarding minimum order. You may have a hard time lining up the sales, and at times only one or two products might leave the rack. Make sure the company is ok with such demographics and won’t cause trouble in the future.