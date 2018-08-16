How to review your personal or business finances after a drop in income

When it comes to finances, either personal or business, a drop in income will mean a financial review is required. You will now have less coming in with the same amount of outgoings. Depending on how much you had left over each month before the drop in income and the size of the decrease, you might now be making less money than you are spending.

Your drop in income could be due to something dramatic like losing your job, or your business losing a big client, or it could be something less significant, like an investment dividend stopping. Whatever the size of the drop, it is essential that after a drop in income, you conduct a review of your finances to ensure your financial security.

Update your budget

You should already have a monthly budget, whether for your personal finances or your business. Your budget should show all of your income and outgoings. For a business, you might have a cash flow statement, instead. After the drop in income, you will need to amend the income to reflect the new lower amount. Make sure that it is entirely accurate because you will be making decisions based on this document.

Evaluate your outgoings

Once you have made sure that your budget or cash flow statement is accurate, you should then have a look at your outgoings and see where you can make savings. Perhaps you and your family are spending too much on eating out or maybe your business is paying too much for office equipment and supplies. When you experience a drop in income, you will have to consider making spending cuts.

Shop around

Price comparison is your friend, whether you are looking to buy food for your family or you are looking for a new stationery supplier for your business. You might need to look for lower prices on essentials in order to make an adjustment after your drop in income.

See where you might get cash injections

For businesses, there are various ways to try and get cash injections to help make up for the drop in income. For example, the UK government wants to encourage entrepreneurship, so it provides some loans and grants to help those starting a business – you might be able to qualify for one. For personal finance, there are other ways to get a bit more cash. For example, many people in the UK were mis-sold PPI in the 1990s and 2000s and they are now eligible for compensation. Make an MBNA PPI claim and you could be compensated by receiving thousands of pounds – make sure that you make your claim before the August 2019 deadline. You should also consider selling unwanted items like old video games consoles, smartphones, or anything else you no longer want but that would have a value for others. EBay can be very useful when you are short of cash.

Conclusion

A sudden drop in income, whether it is to your business or your personal finances, can be a real shock, so it is essential that you review your finances as quickly as possible so that you can adjust your expenditure to compensate.

