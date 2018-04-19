How to organize a successful corporate event

There’s a lot you can gain from hosting a corporate event. However, not everyone knows how to begin organising it. How do you organise a successful corporate event? Here are five tips:

Find the right venue.

The venue is really important in how successful your event is. It is where you’ll gather important clients, industry peers, and guests, so the atmosphere should be appropriate for the purpose of the event.

You also want to have a venue that will comfortably seat everyone—not too crowded but also not too empty.

Therefore, you need to do a proper search for venues for corporate events, such as those you’ll find on www.partyhouses.co.uk, specialised in business meeting venues around the UK.

Define the purpose of the event.

You can’t organise a successful corporate event without knowing its exact purpose. Are you planning on meeting new contacts and expanding your business network? Are you launching a new product or service?

Are you gathering suppliers and other industry peers for a thanksgiving event? No matter what your purpose for the event is, make sure that it is clear to you and to everyone who’s involved in organising the event. Specify the goals that you want to achieve through the event and keep these goals in mind when making decisions during planning.

Decide on a budget for the event.

How much are you willing to spend on this event? Although corporate events are a great way to network and market, remember that the event in and of itself is usually not income-generating.

Therefore, you need to set a budget that your finances can handle. Once a budget is set, decide on how you’re going to divide it into the different expenses that you’re going to incur.

Venue, food, invitations, and decorations, for example, are just some of the costs that you’ll face when organising an event. You also want to allocate a part of your budget for unforeseen costs.

Distribute tasks effectively and efficiently.

Specialisation and task delegation is important in organising a successful corporate event. As the organiser, you can’t possibly oversee every aspect of the event planning, especially when they’re being made or done at the same time.

Therefore, you have to distribute tasks effectively and efficiently. To help you stay on top of everything, create checklists that you go through with each point person that will allow you to track the progress being made and the steps that still need to be done.

Formulate a publicity plan.

How are you planning to publicise your event? Are you sending out invitations or e-vites? Are you using social media for promotion? Are you partnering with online influencers to further promote the event and to increase attendance to the actual event? Are you inviting journalists to cover the event? Publicity is a major task, so make sure that you have carefully formulated a plan for it.

When planning your event, remember to keep its purpose in mind, to stay on budget, to delegate tasks, to plan your publicity, and to find the right venue. By following these tips, you’re on your way to organising a successful corporate event.

