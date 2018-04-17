How to Create Added Value for Customers

If a business wants to retain its customer base, then they need to offer that customer value. Added value is essential for any small and medium-sized business (SME’s) to differentiate themselves from their competitors in their marketplace. This can be one of the toughest areas of marketing and it can be difficult to know where to even start.

Here are some tips to add to your marketing strategy today!

Understanding your Customers

Seeing the business as your customer sees it is the only place you can start when looking to add value. Think of what benefits your service brings to your clients and what is important to them. Once you understand what your customer is looking for, you can look at ways of offering advice and support. Knowing this will stop you falling into the pitfall of overselling and instead allow you to be constructive and engaging with your target market.

Is the Customer Satisfied?

Yes, it’s a bit of a cliché to say “the customers always right”, and of course, this is not always the case. However, neglecting to monitor customer satisfaction levels is a sure-fire way to lose returning business.

Knowing what your customer needs from you as a business is crucial for growing and learning. This can be only achieved by receiving truly honest feedback. To do this create a way for your customers to critique and give feedback anonymously; a free online survey can be an easy place to start. As the results come in, you will be able to monitor your own performance and make changes to improve and grow your brand’s identity.

Design Your Marketing to fit your Market

Every business needs a marketing strategy, but it’s about having the right strategy that does not put people off. Over marketing or under marketing is an easy mistake for a business to make. Creating a brand statement when designing your strategy, while keeping in mind the four marketing “C’s” – cost, communication, consumer and convenience – in order to forecast customer needs to be based on market trends.

Create a Memorable Customer Experience

Word of mouth is one of the biggest endorsements a customer can give. To maximise your opportunities for getting this type of referral you must make sure you are providing a quality experience from point of contact through to post-sale communications. Thinking about how to create a memorable journey for your customer will allow you to do that. A good eye for detail and dealing with any queries in a timely and prompt way is a good place to start. More ideas such as building an online community or working with app developers such as Lexel (who are a London based company who have worked with many reputable companies such as Oxford University) to create a business app might also fit your business model.

Offering a Little Something Extra

Building your brand can be made easier with the simple act of offering something for free. Free resources, whether its branded goods, free user guides or an online blog with hints and tips, will showcase your brand as one who gives back. These resources can educate your target market about what you do and improve your brand awareness.

