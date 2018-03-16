How far can content contribute to website performance?

Have you ever been on a website that didn’t have any content? It is highly unlikely because this lack of information would make it difficult to come across it in the first place. If you did stumble upon it, perhaps via a link shared on social media, you probably wouldn’t stay on it for very long without anything to read or learn from.

Content comes in many forms across your website, from blog copy to product descriptions. Of course, this requires design and visual elements too – a blank page of words is about as helpful as none at all, but these elements are secondary – they support your content.

While you might be aware that content is necessary, do you understand why and what makes it so important? Here are a few reasons why it makes the biggest contribution to the performance of your website:

Ranking on Google

Content is your opportunity to use keywords – the words that your audience will be searching for, often relating to a question that they need answered or a topic they wish to learn more about. It is important to spend time researching the relevant keywords to ensure you write around these naturally. Ultimately this is how you will rank on Google and, therefore, guarantee that your content doesn’t sit lost in the depths of the Internet collecting digital cobwebs.

Keep people on the site

If you fail to provide people with anything to read, your bounce rate will be incredibly high as they click off to find what they are looking for elsewhere.

Start by developing a tone of voice which will be consistent across your content, from the words written on your website to the updates on your social media. Take a look at Firebox for a great example of injecting humour and personality into product descriptions.

Well-written, informative content (posted and updated regularly) that uses the right tone of voice won’t only keep people on the page they first click through to, it will encourage them to return again and again. Internally linking between different pieces of content is also a great way to keep potential customers on the site and ensure they get to the relevant place.

Converting the reader into a customer

The ultimate aim is to get the customer down the funnel, from building initial interest in your product or service to persuading them to actually purchase it. Your content will enable this to happen, from factual information on the product so they understand what it is to the useful content on the blog which explains why they need it. It all helps to make an informed buying choice.

If you don’t have content on your website – or you do but it was written without much thought – it is time for an update. Content will bring new people to your site, keep them coming back and (while building a loyal following) it will also encourage them to not only look on your website at your products or services but to actually invest in what you are selling.

Category: Articles, Business Advice, Digital Marketing, Family Business, How To articles, Marketing, Sales, Start a Business