How Do GPS Trackers for Business Work?

A GPS tracking system can greatly benefit the productivity and efficiency of your company. However, before deciding to implement a GPS tracking system, it is important to know how it works, and what the benefits are. Here is a guide to show you exactly what you’re missing if you do not utilise a GPS tracking system for your fleet .

How does it work?

The power of a GPS tracking system to benefit your business is immense. Most of us already use a GPS tracking system on our smartphones, and so it seems only natural to extend the benefits of such a system to the workplace as well.

GPS (global positioning satellite) tracking systems were initially created by the US army, and now we can all benefit from the uses of the technology. By digitally communicating with satellites, anyone who possesses a GPS receiver can plot their position anywhere in the world, any time of day or night. By equipping your drivers with multi-roaming data SIMs, you can track their position from the comfort of your company’s office, safe in the knowledge that you have constant, direct communication with all of your fleet. Modern advancements in satellite technology now mean that the positioning data being collected is more accurate than ever before, allowing you unprecedented access and control over your fleet, wherever they may be.

How can GPS tracking benefit my business?

Any company that uses vehicles to move goods, or simply as a part of a service, can greatly benefit from implementing a GPS tracking system. Many business leaders who work in such fields often complain about never truly knowing where their vehicles are at any given moment. With GPS tracking, your company can keep informed of exactly where your fleet is at any given moment. Moreover, GPS tracking allows your company to collect data on the amount of time taken by drivers, the frequency and lengths of breaks they take, any unauthorised use of company vehicles, and the routes taken by drivers to reach their destination.

With such a large amount of data available, your company can analyse exactly how to increase the productivity of your drivers and the efficiency of the routes they take, thus leading to greatly reduced fuel costs. All the routes taken by your drivers can be streamlined and optimised to ensure that you are making the most of every last mile travelled. Moreover, during times of increased traffic or extreme weather, you can contact your drivers directly to reroute them, ensuring that as little time and money is wasted as possible.

Furthermore, GPS tracking can be used to keep track of the vehicles themselves. Digital information can be collected on the amount of miles a certain vehicle has completed, how safely and responsibly it was driven, and the amount of time since the vehicle’s last service. This can help you to keep track of the condition of your fleet, ensuring that vehicles that need servicing receive attention before breaking down, saving your company from the stress of missed deadlines and inefficiency.

Aside from the benefits gained in increased productivity, your company can benefit from much improved customer service. With the increasing use of technology in the modern world, customers now expect the businesses they use to be up-to-date and utilising the most innovative methods to improve the service they offer. By implementing a GPS tracking system in your company, you have the ability to be informed of exactly where you drivers are at all times; this then allows you to keep your customers informed of expected delivery or arrival times. By keeping your customers constantly in the loop, and providing accurate information, you can ensure that your business is always honouring the service you promise to provide – and that will not be forgotten by your customers.

Category: Articles, Business Advice