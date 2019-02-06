How CPD Accreditation Can Boost the Profitability of Your Business

People start their own business for a number of reasons. However, regardless of whether you started your own business in order to build a legacy or to create a lifestyle to fund your retirement, your business needs to create profit and have real value.

One way that you can improve the profitability of your business is to undertake CPD. Here are some useful ways that CPD accreditation can help boost the profitability of your business.

It Sets You Apart from your Competitors

Marketplaces are becoming increasingly crowded and competition is fierce. As a result, if you’re looking to succeed, then you need to find a way to set your business apart from the crowd.

When your staff members are CPD accredited, you can ensure that standards remain high in the workplace. In addition, CPD accreditation can also help show a high level of professionalism in your business, giving clients and employees alike the impression that you’re serious, which can help you win new contracts and boost your profitability.

These high standards and high levels of professionalism earned through undertaking CPD will mean that potential clients will be more likely to choose you rather than your competition.

Helps Attract the Best Employees

Likewise, CPD accreditation can help your business attract and recruit the best new employees.

As CPD accreditation will help you build a record for customer satisfaction, it will also help you attract a higher calibre of candidate for open positions, allowing you to bring in some of the best talent in your industry.

Then, by attracting these high-calibre candidates, your business will be able to increase its profits through industry-leading standards.

Improve Employee Retention

The cost of hiring and training new employees can be incredibly expensive for businesses, with figures suggesting that it can cost over £30,000 to replace a staff member. However, CPD accreditation can help you to improve your employee retention rates.

This means that you’ll keep knowledge and training within your company, meaning that you won’t be regularly faced with the cost of hiring new employees, as you’ll lose fewer workers.

These retained employees can also help lead in-house training for newer staff members, which can lead to higher quality performance, helping you achieve your business goals.

To conclude, CPD accreditation can help to boost the profitability of your business by helping you stand out from your competitors, improve your employee retention rates and helping you attract the best employees.